Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 18, 2022

June 18, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with a south wind of 15 to 20 mph and increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low around 52. Windy, with a southwest wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1 pm and 4 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a south wind of 13 to 18 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Windy, with a west wind of 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph and increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sponsor

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.