Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 18, 2023

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph, increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 13 to 18 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with a south-southwest wind of 6 to 16 mph increasing to 16 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 17 to 22 mph, decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 8 to 18 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 13 to 18 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday– Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northwest wind of 5 to 15 mph, becoming south in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 47.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 47. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.