Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 19, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with a south-southwest wind of 8 to 18 mph increasing to 19 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Windy, with a south-southwest wind of 16 to 26 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

TuesdayIsolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest of 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 11 to 16 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming east-southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 47. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, becoming east-northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind of 9 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 79.