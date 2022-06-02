Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 2, 2022

June 2, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the morning.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday – Scattered showers after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west southwest at 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sponsor

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 14 mph and increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.