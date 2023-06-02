Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 2, 2023

Today – Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 60. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch is possible.

Tonight – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 p.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 9 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., then a chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south in the evening.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Tuesday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.