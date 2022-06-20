Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 20, 2022

June 20, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 3 pm, then isolated showers between 3 pm and 5 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 13 mph and increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south wind of 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind of 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.