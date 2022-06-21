Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 21, 2022

June 21, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming west at 9 to 14 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west at 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 16 mph becoming west at 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. South southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sponsor

Friday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 12 mph and increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 7 pm and 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.