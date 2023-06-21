Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 21, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west at 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 16 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East-northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. East-southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, becoming north in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Windy, with a west wind of 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 47.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.