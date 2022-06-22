Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 22, 2022

June 22, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 15 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Thursday – Isolated showers between 2 pm and 3 pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph and increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph becoming northeast at 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind of 6 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 82.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 86.
