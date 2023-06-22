Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 22, 2023

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with an east wind of 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 10 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 48. Breezy, with a north-northwest wind of 17 to 22 mph, becoming east 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east wind of 9 to 14 mph becoming southwest 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 45. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph becoming north 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 78. East-southeast wind 6 to 13 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.