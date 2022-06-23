Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 23, 2022

June 23, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east wind of 7 to 15 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a north wind of 13 to 15 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.