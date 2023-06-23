Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 23, 2023

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming south southwest 20 to 30 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west wind of 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West-northwest wind 11 to 13 mph, becoming east-northeast after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 10 to 14 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 47. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 79.