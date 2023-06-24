Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 24, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 11 to 17 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming west-southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 50. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 8 to 15 mph, becoming east-northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east-southeast wind of 7 to 12 mph, becoming west-southwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 48.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 78.