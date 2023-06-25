Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 25, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West-southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, becoming east-northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east wind of 7 to 12 mph becoming west of 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 49.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 48.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 81.