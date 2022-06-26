Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 26, 2022

June 26, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind around 11 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind of 6 to 16 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest at 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a south wind of 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south wind of 8 to 13 mph becoming west southwest at 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.