Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 26, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south southwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 12 to 17 mph, becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with an east wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind of 12 to 17 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west at 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 16 mph becoming east-northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East-northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 7 pm and 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 48. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Mostly clear, with a low of around 51.

Saturday– Sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 83.