Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 27, 2023

Today – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph becoming north-northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming west at 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 48. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming north at 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 48. North northwest wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East-northeast wind 6 to 13 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 50.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 53.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.