Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 28, 2023

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2 pm and 5 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming east-northeast after midnight.

Thursday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. East-northeast wind 5 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light northwest wind becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west-northwest at 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 54.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.