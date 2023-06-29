Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 29, 2023

Today – Scattered showers before 1 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 1 pm and 3 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming southwest at 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 46. West wind 9 to 14 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 4 pm and 5 pm. Sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming north-northwest at 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west-northwest at 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 54. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 6 to 11 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 55. Breezy.

Tuesday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 51. Breezy.

Wednesday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.