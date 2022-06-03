Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 3, 2022

June 3, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 4 pm, then scattered showers between 4 pm and 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. East wind 7 to 13 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Saturday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers between noon and 3 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 14 mph and increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 22 mph and decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 13 mph and increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.