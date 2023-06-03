Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 3, 2023

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then isolated showers between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. East wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the evening.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 7 to 9 mph.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Wednesday – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.