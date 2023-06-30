Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 30, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 74. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 53. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west after midnight.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west-northwest at 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 54. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 13 to 18 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph, becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 56. Breezy.

Tuesday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 51. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday– Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 51.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.