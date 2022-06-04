Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 4, 2022

June 4, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A slight chance of showers before 4 pm, then a slight chance of showers after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest at 21 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 7 to 17 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south wind of 7 to 12 mph becoming west at 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.