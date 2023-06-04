Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 4, 2023

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind around 8 mph becoming north northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east in the evening.

Wednesday – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday-A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night– A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.