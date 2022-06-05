Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 5, 2022

June 5, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 8 to 13 mph becoming west at 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 17 to 22 mph becoming south 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday =- Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 16 to 21 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west at 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.