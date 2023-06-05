Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 5, 2023

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.