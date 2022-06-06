Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 6, 2022

June 6, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 20 percent chance of showers between 11 am and noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a north wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming west at 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind of 18 to 23 mph becoming east southeast at 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming west at 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west at 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming west at 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.