Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 6, 2023

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 p.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m., then isolated showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday– A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night– A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.