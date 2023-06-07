Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 7, 2023

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 4 am, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 50. West-southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south-southeast after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south-southwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 48. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light south-southwest wind becoming southwest at 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west-northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 50.

Sunday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 49.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 46.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.