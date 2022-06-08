Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 8, 2022

June 8, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west at 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 5 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming west-northwest at 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west at 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 19 to 24 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west at 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 am. Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Monday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.