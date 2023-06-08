Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 8, 2023

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph becoming south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light west southwest wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 47. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 50. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Sunday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 49.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 47.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 47. Breezy.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.