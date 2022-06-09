Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 9, 2022

June 9, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Cloudy through mid-morning, then clearing, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 22 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming west at 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west at 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming southwest at 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Monday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Windy. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.