Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 9, 2023

Today – Isolated showers before 4 pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms between 4 pm and 5 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest at 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 4 pm and 5 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 71. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Sunday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 8 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 49. East wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 7 to 13 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 7 pm and 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 46. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers between 7 am and 1 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 7 pm and 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 48. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.