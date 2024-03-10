Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for Mach 10, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 49. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest at 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. North wind 9 to 14 mph, becoming light and variable.

Monday – A 40 percent chance of showers after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west northwest 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 27. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain showers before 7 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 7 pm and 10 pm, then a chance of snow showers after 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 22. Blustery.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 19. Blustery.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 44.