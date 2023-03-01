Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 1, 2023

Today – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as zero. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Tonight – A slight chance of snow between 1 am and 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. East-northeast wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming light and variable. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -5. Blustery, with a south-southeast wind of 7 to 12 mph becoming west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 12. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Windy, with a west wind of 9 to 14 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -1. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 22 mph becoming southwest at 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 11.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.