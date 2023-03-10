Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 10, 2023

Today – Scattered rain and snow showers before 3 pm, then rain showers likely between 3 pm and 5 pm, then rain and snow showers likely after 5 pm. Patchy blowing snow between noon and 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a south wind of 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Tonight – Snow showers likely, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. A new snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. West wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. West-southwest wind around 7 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers before 10 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10 am and 2 pm, then a chance of rain showers after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29. Breezy.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Blustery.