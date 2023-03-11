Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 11, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 10. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 19. West-southwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 41. South southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain showers before 1 am, then snow showers likely, possibly mixed with rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 31. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – Snow showers likely, possibly mixed with rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 7 pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Blustery.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.