Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 11, 2024

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow before 8pm, then a slight chance of snow between 8pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. West winds 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery, with a north-northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 18 to 23 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind of 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Blustery.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 19.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.