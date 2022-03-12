Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 12, 2022

March 12, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 6 to 15 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a south wind of 9 to 14 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11 pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.