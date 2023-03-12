Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 12, 2023

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 1 am, then a chance of rain showers between 1 am and 2 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 31. South wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday – Rain and snow showers likely before 3 pm, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 19. Breezy.
Thursday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 30.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 10.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.