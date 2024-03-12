Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 12, 2024

Today – Areas of fog before 10 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west at 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night – Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery, with a north-northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 18 to 23 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery, with an east-northeast wind of 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind of 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 19.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 50.