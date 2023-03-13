Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 13, 2023

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 41. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 33. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 5 pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 14 to 18 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Wednesday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 19. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 17 mph becoming north-northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Blustery, with a north-northeast wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 11.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33.