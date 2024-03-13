Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 13, 2024

Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 6 pm today until noon on Thursday

Today – Snow likely, mainly after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. West northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Tonight – Snow likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery, with a northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming northeast 19 to 24 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 19. Blustery, with an east-northeast wind of 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind of 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 17. East-northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 52.