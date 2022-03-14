Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 14, 2022

March 14, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a south southeast wind of 6 to 16 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery, with a west northwest wind of 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy.