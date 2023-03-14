Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 14, 2023

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a south wind of 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 1 am, then scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 33. Breezy, with a south wind of 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Wednesday – Scattered snow showers before 10 am, then scattered rain and snow showers between 10 am and noon, then rain showers likely after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 7 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Blustery, with a north-northwest wind of 9 to 17 mph becoming east-northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. East-northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 29. East-northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 4.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 14.

Monday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 36.