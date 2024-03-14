Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 14, 2024

Today – Snow likely, mainly before 11 am. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 33. Windy, with an east-northeast wind of 26 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low of around 20. Windy, with an east-northeast wind of 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind of 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 19. East-northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 52.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 54.