Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 15, 2022

March 15, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 20 percent chance of rain after 5 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 7 to 12 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tonight – A chance of rain and snow before 4 am, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a west northwest wind of 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sponsor

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Monday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.