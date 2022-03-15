Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 15, 2022

March 15, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – A 20 percent chance of rain after 5 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 7 to 12 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Tonight – A chance of rain and snow before 4 am, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a west northwest wind of 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.
Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.
Sunday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.
Monday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.
