Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 15, 2024

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind of 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. East-northeast wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 25. East-northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. East-northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming light east.

Monday – It’s mostly sunny, with a high near 49. The northwest wind is 5 to 9 mph, becoming west-southwest in the morning.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 31.

Thursday – A slight chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.