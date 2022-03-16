Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 16, 2022





March 16, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming north 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a north wind of 7 to 15 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Increasing clouds, with a low around 21. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 16 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sponsor

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a south wind of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain showers before 8 pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.