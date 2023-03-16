Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 16, 2023

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. East-northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 7. North northeast wind 5 to 13 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as zero. East-northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 3. East wind around 6 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 28. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. East-southeast wind around 7 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. East-southeast winds around 7 mph, becoming west in the morning.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 13.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20.

Tuesday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Wednesday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy.